Pietrangelo and the Golden Knights are closing in on a deal, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but even Blues GM Doug Armstrong has admitted that it's "looking like" the team is done with free-agent signings, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Golden Knights would be an excellent fit for Pietrangelo, as they've been perrenial contenders since entering the league. The 30-year-old blueliner can handle a major workload, as he averaged 24:11 of ice time per game last season, recording 52 points through 70 contests. The contract could be finalized as early as Sunday night.