Pietrangelo is traveling to Vegas to meet with the Golden Knights, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Under normal circumstances, this type of visit would have occurred in the interview period before free agency opened. Instead, Pietrangelo will hear the club's best offer as he decides where he wants to play next season. In 14 playoff appearances, the blueliner garnered four goals and five helpers, including five points scored with the man advantage. With the Golden Knights, Pietrangelo could unseat Shea Theodore on the No. 1 power-play unit, unless coach Pete DeBoer wants to utilize both defensemen.