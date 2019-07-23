Alex Tanguay: Joins AHL Iowa bench

Tanguay will become an assistant coach with AHL Iowa, which closes the door on his professional career.

Tanguay actually hasn't played in the NHL since 2015-16. Over the course of his 16-year career, the winger played for Calgary, Montreal, Tampa and Arizona, but will be best known for the nine seasons he spent with the Avalanche. In just his second year in the league, the Quebec native lifted Lord Stanley's cup, racking up 21 points in 23 postseason contests that year. In all, Tanguay saw action in 1088 games in which he tallied 283 goals and 580 assists.