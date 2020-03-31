Alexander Barabanov: Being pursued by Leafs
Barabanov is garnering interest from the Maple Leafs. General manager Kyle Dubas told reporters, "We'll continue to pursue him as best we can," Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
After a breakout season in 2018-19 with KHL club St. Petersburg SKA in which he racked up 17 goals and 29 helpers, Barabanov's number dropped back down to normal with a mere 20 points this season. The 25-year-old figures to see more options than just the Leafs, though fantasy owners will have to wait until the free agency period opens July 1 to find out where he lands.
