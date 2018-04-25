Khokhlachev remains on the Bruins' reserve list, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

The 2011 second-rounder never really had a chance to showcase his skills at the NHL level with the Claude Julien-coached Bruins during his stint with the team and has been playing in the KHL the last two seasons. That said, the 24-year-old thrived for AHL Providence under the direction of current Boston coach Bruce Cassidy, so it's not out of the question that Khokhlachev might re-visit his status with the Bruins once his deal with Spartak is up. Khokhlachev is coming off a strong campaign in which he logged 19 goals and 50 points with Spartak, good for sixth overall in KHL regular-season scoring. The Bruins organization has solid depth up front, but the 5-foot-10, 181-pounder definitely has the skills to make a run at a job with the team should he elect to take another shot at the NHL.