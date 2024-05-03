Pashin was put on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Pashin inked a three-year, entry-level contract two years ago with the Hurricanes and played 47 AHL games in 2022-23 with Chicago, scoring four goals and adding six assists. He returned to the KHL this past season, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions while chipping in with nine assists in 60 appearances with Moscow Spartak. Look for Pashin to continue his career in the KHL next season.