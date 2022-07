Radulov inked a two-year contract with KHL team AK Bars on Thursday, per KHL.com.

Radulov was previously expected to return to the KHL, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise. At this point, this likely marks the end of the 36-year-old winger's NHL career which would see him eventually retire having logged 524 games for the Predators, Canadiens and Stars. In those outings, Radulov managed 144 goals and 224 assists, including 104 power-play points.