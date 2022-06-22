Radulov is set to sign with a KHL team this summer, Neal McHale of Inside Hockey reports.

Radulov has yet to officially sign with a KHL club, but assuming it happens, this likely spells the end of his NHL career. If that ends up being the case, Radulov will finish his NHL playing days having racked up 144 goals and 368 points through 524 games split between the Predators, Canadiens and Stars over nine seasons.