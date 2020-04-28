Semin inked a one-year contract extension with KHL club Vityaz Podolsk on Tuesday.

In 50 games for Vityaz last year, Semin tallied 18 goals, 20 helpers and 69 PIM. The Russian winger hasn't played in the NHL since 2015-16 when he was with Montreal, though he only appeared in 15 games for the Habs that season. With a KHL extension in place, the 36-year-old almost certainly won't be making a return to the NHL any time soon. If this marks the end of his playing days in North America, the 2002 13th overall pick will have logged 650 NHL games and racked up 239 goals and 278 helpers along the way.