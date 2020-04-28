Alexander Semin: Re-signs for one more year
Semin inked a one-year contract extension with KHL club Vityaz Podolsk on Tuesday.
In 50 games for Vityaz last year, Semin tallied 18 goals, 20 helpers and 69 PIM. The Russian winger hasn't played in the NHL since 2015-16 when he was with Montreal, though he only appeared in 15 games for the Habs that season. With a KHL extension in place, the 36-year-old almost certainly won't be making a return to the NHL any time soon. If this marks the end of his playing days in North America, the 2002 13th overall pick will have logged 650 NHL games and racked up 239 goals and 278 helpers along the way.
More News
-
Alexander Semin: Re-ups with KHL club•
-
Alexander Semin: Re-signs with KHL Magnitogorsk•
-
Alexander Semin: Has deal in place with KHL club•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Semin: Placed on unconditional waivers•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Semin: Heading to Russia?•
-
Canadiens' Alexander Semin: Clears waivers, heads to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.