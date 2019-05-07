Alexander Semin: Re-ups with KHL club
Semin signed a one-year contract extension with Vityaz Podolsk (KHL) on Sunday.
Semin is coming off the best KHL season of his career, as he racked up 19 goals and 22 helpers in 54 outings. The winger -- who was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2002 NHL Draft -- last played in the NHL back in 2015-16 when he was with the Canadiens. While his numbers last year were solid, there is little chance the 35-year-old veteran will be making his way back to the NHL at any point.
