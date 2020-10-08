Wennberg has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the remaining three years of his six-year, $29.4 million contract.

Wennberg signed his long-term extension after a strong 2016-17 campaign in which he racked up 13 goals and 59 points in 80 games, but he hasn't lived up to that contract, having totaled just 15 goals and 82 points in 198 contests over the past three campaigns. He likely won't be on the market for long, as he's still a capable middle-six forward, but it remains to be seen if he'll regain fantasy relevance with a new team in 2020-21.