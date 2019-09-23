Alexandre Grenier: Let go from PTO

The Flames released Grenier from a professional tryout agreement Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Grenier has nine career NHL games under his belt, and he hasn't suited up for a big club since the 2016-17 season. He'll likely land with a minor-league squad after recording 27 points in 68 games for AHL Laval last year.

