Alexandre Grenier: Signs overseas

Grenier signed with the Iserlohn Roosters of the Germany on Wednesday, TSN reports.

Grenier couldn't make the cut on a professional tryout agreement with the Flames this preseason, so he'll try his luck overseas. The Quebec native wasn't anything special in the minors last year with 27 points in 68 games for AHL Laval. He'll fine-tune his game with expected top-line minutes, and Grenier may try his hand in the NHL again next year.