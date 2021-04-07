Emelin is suffering from acute liver failure and will need a liver transplant, Sport-Express reports.

Emelin last played in the NHL back in 2017-18 when he logged 76 games with the Predators and garnered one goal on 59 shots, eight assists and 181 hits while averaging 16:53 of ice time. At 34 years of age, the blueliner has almost certainly played his final game in the NHL and may have to consider retiring altogether based on his medical condition.