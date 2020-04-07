Alexei Melnichuk: Narrows down NHL list
Melnichuk will sign with one of four NHL clubs this offseason, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
Melnichuk went undrafted coming out of the SKA St. Petersburg youth system before joining the senior team for 16 games this season. In those appearances, the netminder posted an 8-5-1 record with a 1.68 GAA, .930 save percentage and four shutouts. Even with his strong professional debut, the 21-year-old figures to at least start the 2020-21 campaign in the minors regards of where he signs.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.