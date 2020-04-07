Alexei Melnichuk: Narrows down NHL list

Melnichuk will sign with one of four NHL clubs this offseason, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Melnichuk went undrafted coming out of the SKA St. Petersburg youth system before joining the senior team for 16 games this season. In those appearances, the netminder posted an 8-5-1 record with a 1.68 GAA, .930 save percentage and four shutouts. Even with his strong professional debut, the 21-year-old figures to at least start the 2020-21 campaign in the minors regards of where he signs.