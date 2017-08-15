Marchenko inked a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Marchenko went unclaimed off waivers, which fantasy owners should have seen coming, considering he had already announced his intention of heading to Russia. The fact that the blueliner was willing to commit to three seasons away from the NHL does come as a surprise however. Given he managed just eight points in 41 outings last year -- split between Toronto and Detroit -- it may not be worth it to stash Marchenko away until he (potentially) returns to North America.