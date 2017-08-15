Alexey Marchenko: Finalizes three-year deal
Marchenko inked a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Marchenko went unclaimed off waivers, which fantasy owners should have seen coming, considering he had already announced his intention of heading to Russia. The fact that the blueliner was willing to commit to three seasons away from the NHL does come as a surprise however. Given he managed just eight points in 41 outings last year -- split between Toronto and Detroit -- it may not be worth it to stash Marchenko away until he (potentially) returns to North America.
More News
-
Alexey Marchenko: Released unconditionally•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Playing time limited in Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Notches first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Finally in Leafs lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexey Marchenko: Nabbed off waivers by Toronto•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...
-
Right fit? Old faces in new places
Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Radulov and Scott Darling are part of an interesting class of...