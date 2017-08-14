Marchenko will head to the KHL next season after being placed on unconditional waivers Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Marchenko was likely going to be watching from the press box more often than not this season. Combined with a $1.45 million cap hit, the Leafs obviously felt it wasn't worth it to retain the blueliner -- who they picked up off waivers last season. With the announcement he intends to play in the KHL, it is unlikely any NHL club will want to snatch him off the waiver wire.