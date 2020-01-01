Alexis Lafreniere: Cleared to play Thursday
Lafreniere (knee) will be in the lineup for Team Canada against Slovakia in Thursday's World Junior Championship clash.
Lafreniere appears to have avoid serious injury after needing to be helped off the ice. The winger should continue dominating the QMJHL once his international duties wrap up and projects to be a lock No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
