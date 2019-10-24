Alexis Lafreniere: Dominating QMJHL
Lafreniere posted a goal in QMJHL Rimouski's 3-2 loss to Chicoutimi on Wednesday.
Lafreniere, the overwhelming favorite to be the first overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, now has 11 goals and 35 points in his first 14 games this season. He has finished with at least one point in 12 of the 14 contests, and has posted at least four points on five separate occasions. Remember the name.
