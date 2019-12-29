Alexis Lafreniere: Good news from MRI
An MRI on Saturday revealed no structural damage in Lafreniere's left knee, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Even thought the MRI turned out positive, the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft will miss Monday's contest against Germany. Lafreniere has yet to be ruled out for the remainder of the World Junior Championship, but the fact that he avoided serious injury is a great sign. Expect Lafreniere to be cautious with the injury, and more reports to surface in the coming days.
