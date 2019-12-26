Alexis Lafreniere: Leads Canada to WJC victory
Lafreniere tallied the game-winning goal and added three assists to help Canada to a 6-4 win over the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.
Seven seconds after Team USA tied the game late in the third period, Lafreniere knocked a cross-ice pass from defenseman K'Andre Miller (NYR) right out of mid air before beating Florida prospect Spencer Knight to put the Canadians up for good. It was a brilliant individual effort and a perfect example of why Lafreniere is the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
