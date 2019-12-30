Alexis Lafreniere: May not return to junior tourney

Lafreniere (knee) avoided serious injury at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, but may not play again in the tournament, reports TSN.ca.

"If there is any risk to aggravate the injury or expose a weakened knee to any further injury, he will not be taking that risk," said his agent, Emilie Castonguay. Lafreniere's MRI results have been sent to doctors both in Minnesota and Montreal. He wants to play, but they need to make the right decisions for his long-term future.