Alexis Lafreniere: Multiple awards at World Juniors

Lafreniere was named MVP, Best Forward and a tournament all-star team member at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, reports the official IIHF site. He also earned the gold medal with Team Canada.

The young phenom put up four goals and six assists in just five games. That put him in a tie for fourth in tournament scoring. Lafreniere missed two games because of a knee injury. He is the undisputed top pick for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.