Alexis Lafreniere: Receives positive news
Lafreniere's leg injury may not be serious, and there's a chance he returns at some point during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Team doctors are continuing to examine Lafreniere's MRI, but it's a sigh of relief for teams that have a shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Lafreniere has been superb with Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL this season, registering 23 goals and 70 points over 32 games. Even if he's unable to return for the international tournament, it doesn't appear Lafreniere's draft stock is in jeopardy at this point.
