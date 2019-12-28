Alexis Lafreniere: Serious leg injury at World Juniors
Lafreniere left Saturday's game against Russia at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship with a serious left leg injury, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
He drove the net and caught his right foot on the goalie's pad. It turned him and Lafreniere collapsed awkwardly, twisting his left knee as his full weight landed on it. He was unable to put weight on the leg and had to be helped from the ice by teammates. Lafreniere is the expected top pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. This injury could keep him out for months.
