Alexis Lafreniere: Top 2020 draft prospect obliterating QMHJL

Lafreniere picked up a hat trick and added an assist in OHL Rimouski's 5-4 win over Chicoutimi on Wednesday.

Just 17 years old, Lafreniere is the heavy, heavy favorite to go first overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He is currently second in OHL scoring with 83 points in 46 games, including a whopping 27 points with the man advantage. Get to know the name because you will be hearing a ton about Lafreniere in the coming months and years.