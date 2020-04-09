Alexis Lafreniere: Top North American skater prospect

Lafreniere was named the No. 1 North American skater in NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.

Lafreniere sitting atop this list shouldn't come as a surprise, as the 18-year-old is widely considered the odds on favorite to go No. 1 in the 2020 NHL Draft. The winger racked up 35 goals and 77 helpers in 52 games in the QMJHL with Rimouski. If Lafreniere is in fact the first player taken off the board, he would be the first winger taken No. 1 overall since Nail Yakupov back in 2012.