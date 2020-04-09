Alexis Lafreniere: Top North American skater prospect
Lafreniere was named the No. 1 North American skater in NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.
Lafreniere sitting atop this list shouldn't come as a surprise, as the 18-year-old is widely considered the odds on favorite to go No. 1 in the 2020 NHL Draft. The winger racked up 35 goals and 77 helpers in 52 games in the QMJHL with Rimouski. If Lafreniere is in fact the first player taken off the board, he would be the first winger taken No. 1 overall since Nail Yakupov back in 2012.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.