Alexis Lafreniere: Two points in return from injury

Lafreniere (knee) returned to the Canadian lineup on Thursday and registered a goal and an assist to help his club to a 6-1 victory over Slovakia on the quarterfinals of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Lafreniere looked totally healthy just days after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and QMJHL scoring leader (70 points in 32 games) can be penciled into his top-line role for Canada's upcoming semifinal game in two days time.