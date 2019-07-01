Anders Lee: Earns mega deal with Isles

Lee signed a new seven-year, $49 million contract with the Islanders on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Lee was one of the biggest names remaining in the free agency pool at the time of this writing -- several hours after goalie Sergei Bobrovsky signed with Panthers and stud forward Artemi Panarin announced he'd be taking his talents to the Big Apple. But given that Lee is the captain of the Islanders, it's not all that surprising that he's staying put. The Minnesota native produced 28 goals and 23 assists to complement a plus-20 rating last season -- without the help of John Tavares, mind you -- and he should continue hovering around three minutes of power-play time per game. Lee is a step below the elite class of forwards, but you could do much worse than drafting him as a No. 2 for your fantasy squad this fall.