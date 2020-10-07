Athanasiou won't be qualified by the Oilers and is set to become a UFA, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Athanasiou was a trade-deadline acquisition for the Oilers, but produced just two points in nine games after coming over from the Red Wings. He had 26 points in 55 contests overall last year, declining from a 30-goal, 54-point campaign in 2018-19. The inconsistency in his game can be partially attributed to how bad the Red Wings were last season, and there should be a solid free-agent market going forward for the speedy 26-year-old.