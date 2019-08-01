Nodl is calling it a career after announcing his retirement Thursday.

After six seasons playing in Austria, Nodl will bring his playing days to a close. Prior to his move overseas, the winger logged 183 NHL games for the Flyers and Hurricanes, in which he notched 15 goals and 21 helpers. Selected 39th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft, the 32-year-old never quite lived up to his billing following two seasons at St. Cloud State.