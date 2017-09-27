Andrei Loktionov: Dropped from PTO
Loktionov was released from his PTO with the Kings on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Originally the Kings' 2008 fifth-round (123rd overall) draft choice, Loktionov has appeared in 155 NHL games between the Kings, Devils and Hurricanes, adding a mere 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) and 22 PIM. His failing to reunite with the team that drafted him makes us wonder whether he'll go through the effort of finding work elsewhere at hockey's highest level. Besides, he hasn't played in the NHL since 2013-14 with the Hurricanes and his last three campaigns have been spent in the comforts of his native country with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of Russia's KHL.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...