Loktionov was released from his PTO with the Kings on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Originally the Kings' 2008 fifth-round (123rd overall) draft choice, Loktionov has appeared in 155 NHL games between the Kings, Devils and Hurricanes, adding a mere 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) and 22 PIM. His failing to reunite with the team that drafted him makes us wonder whether he'll go through the effort of finding work elsewhere at hockey's highest level. Besides, he hasn't played in the NHL since 2013-14 with the Hurricanes and his last three campaigns have been spent in the comforts of his native country with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of Russia's KHL.