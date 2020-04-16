Andrei Markov: Announces retirement

Markov will call it a career having spent the past three seasons playing in the KHL, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Prior to his return to Russia, Markov spent 16 years playing in the NHL for the Canadiens. In 990 NHL contests, the blueliner racked up 119 goals and 453 helpers, including 294 power-play points. The Russian added another 89 playoff games to his resume but was never able to lift Lord Stanley's cup.