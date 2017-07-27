Andrei Markov: Heading back to Russia
Markov will return to his native Russia and join the KHL for the upcoming 2017-18 campaign.
Markov told reporters he couldn't imagine playing for another NHL team. No doubt the chance of suiting up at the 2018 Winter Olympics -- something he wouldn't be able to do in the NHL -- factored into the decision as well. After 16 seasons with the Habs, this likely will end the blueliner's NHL career with 990 games in which he tallied 119 goals, 453 helpers and 505 PIM.
