Andrei Markov: Inks with KHL team
Markov has signed a one-year deal with Lokomotiv Yaroslav of the KHL, reports the Montreal Gazette.
The 40-year-old defender had hoped to catch on with an NHL squad, but there weren't really any bites. Markov has spent the last two seasons in KHL with Kazan Ak-Bars and put up 14 points (12 assists) in 49 games last season. He played in the NHL for 16 seasons, all with Montreal, and put up 119 goals, 453 assists and 572 points in 990 games.
More News
-
Andrei Markov: Looking for NHL deal•
-
Andrei Markov: Reaches two-year pact with KHL club•
-
Andrei Markov: Heading back to Russia•
-
Andrei Markov: Tenure with Habs officially over•
-
Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Tenure with Montreal may be over•
-
Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Available for Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.