Andrei Markov: Inks with KHL team

Markov has signed a one-year deal with Lokomotiv Yaroslav of the KHL, reports the Montreal Gazette.

The 40-year-old defender had hoped to catch on with an NHL squad, but there weren't really any bites. Markov has spent the last two seasons in KHL with Kazan Ak-Bars and put up 14 points (12 assists) in 49 games last season. He played in the NHL for 16 seasons, all with Montreal, and put up 119 goals, 453 assists and 572 points in 990 games.