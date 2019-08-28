Andrei Markov: Looking for NHL deal
Markov is training in Florida in the hope of securing an NHL contract, according to his agent Allan Walsh.
Markov spent the last two years playing in the KHL for Kazan Ak-Bars, in which he notched seven goals and 40 assists in 104 contests. Prior to his return to Russia, the veteran blueliner played 16 years in the NHL, all for the Habs, and made 990 appearances. While it seems like a longshot the 40-year-old will land a contract right out of the gate, it wouldn't be a shock to see him sign a professional tryout for training camp.
