Andrei Markov: Reaches two-year pact with KHL club
Markov agreed on a two-year deal with AK Bars Kazan of the KHL, Sportsnet reports.
Markov is said to have chosen that club due to his history with head coach Zinetula Bilyaletdinov. Fantasy owners can safely cut bait on Markov in all formats since we hadn't heard of him being linked to any team other than the Habs before he ultimately settled on the KHL deal.
