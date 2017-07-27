Andrei Markov: Tenure with Habs officially over

Markov, who has spent 16 years of service time exclusively with the Canadiens, officially will not return with the club for the 2017-18 season.

The writing was on the wall that Markov would end up walking as an unrestricted free agent once Habs GM Marc Bergevin elected to expose the veteran to the Golden Knights for the expansion draft, and the big boss also courted the likes of Karl Alzner, David Schlemko and Mark Streit in free agency. Assuming that Markov wants to continue his NHL career, he shouldn't have trouble finding a new employer if the asking price is reasonable. He's manufactured 572 points (119 goals, 453 assists) over 990 career contests, and he still averaged 21:50 of ice time last season despite turning 38 years old in December.