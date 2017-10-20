Andrei Svechnikov: Breaks hand, surgery set for next week
Svechnikov suffered a broken hand this week while playing for OHL Barrie and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The injury is likely to sideline Svechnikov roughly eight weeks. The Russian import is currently battling Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for the right to be the first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to the injury, Svechnikov was off to a blistering start for the Colts. He racked up ten goals and 14 points in just ten games and was arguably the best player on the ice on a nightly basis. Consider Svechnikov questionable for December's World Junior Championship.
