Andrei Svechnikov: Productive in return to health

Svechnikov (hand) has recorded seven points in six games since returning to the lineup.

The highly-touted Russian now has 14 goals and 21 points in 16 games for OHL Barrie this season as he makes has case to be a top-5 pick in the NHL Draft next June. While Russia hasn't announced their roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship, Svechnikov is expected to be named to the team and fill a significant role.