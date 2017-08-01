Nestrasil agreed to terms with Neftekhimik of the KHL on Tuesday reports Igor Eronko of Sports Express.

Nestrasil will continue his career in Europe after Carolina chose not to extend him a qualifying offer and he failed to receive an offer from another club. The 26-year-old center played his most recent NHL game on Jan. 3 and was limited to 19 outings at the top level last season.

