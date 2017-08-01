Andrej Nestrasil: Signs with Neftekhimik
Nestrasil agreed to terms with Neftekhimik of the KHL on Tuesday reports Igor Eronko of Sports Express.
Nestrasil will continue his career in Europe after Carolina chose not to extend him a qualifying offer and he failed to receive an offer from another club. The 26-year-old center played his most recent NHL game on Jan. 3 and was limited to 19 outings at the top level last season.
More News
-
Andrej Nestrasil: Heads to free agency•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Back in minors•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Recalled from AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Put on waivers Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Continues to serve as healthy scratch•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Healthy scratch Saturday vs. Caps•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...