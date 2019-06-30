Andrej Sekera: Time in Edmonton over
Sekera was placed on unconditional waivers with the purpose of being bought out Sunday.
The 33-year-old defensemen had a injury-riddled past two years with the Oilers, dealing with a torn ACL and torn Achilles. This past season alone, Sekera only played 24 games, collecting four assists in that span. The Czech-born player was expected to make $5.5 million over the next two seasons, so it was going to be hard for the Oilers to trade him. Sekera will likely get another opportunity elsewhere, but might have to settle for a "prove-it" deal considering his age and injury history.
