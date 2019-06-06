Per Igor Eronko of Sport-Express, Sustr has signed a one-year deal with Kunlun of the KHL.

Sustr only appeared in five games with the Ducks in 2018-19, so he's decided to take his talents to China in order to get a bump in playing time and perhaps in pay as well. The 28-year-old blueliner will almost certainly remain overseas for the remainder of his professional playing career, which means he'll likely finish his time in the NHL having notched 63 points in 323 career appearances.