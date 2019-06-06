Andrej Sustr: Signs with KHL club
Per Igor Eronko of Sport-Express, Sustr has signed a one-year deal with Kunlun of the KHL.
Sustr only appeared in five games with the Ducks in 2018-19, so he's decided to take his talents to China in order to get a bump in playing time and perhaps in pay as well. The 28-year-old blueliner will almost certainly remain overseas for the remainder of his professional playing career, which means he'll likely finish his time in the NHL having notched 63 points in 323 career appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...