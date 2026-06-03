Andrew Agozzino: Joining NLA team

Agozzino inked a one-year contract with Swiss team HC Bienne on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Agozzino spent the 2025-26 campaign under contract with Utah, appearing in just two games for the Mammoth in which he recorded four hits and one block while averaging 6:08 of ice time. The veteran winger was significantly more productive in the minors, producing 19 goals and 20 assists in 56 games for AHL Tucson. At this point, Agozzino is unlikely to make the NHL again in the future and figures to close out his career having appeared in 53 regular-season games in which he tallied three goals and nine assists.