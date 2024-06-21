Cogliano has decided to end his playing career and join the Avalanche front office, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Cogliano spent 17 seasons in the NHL, scoring 190 goals and adding 274 assists in 1,294 regular-season games. The 37-year-old spent the last two-plus seasons with the Avalanche -- he had five assists in 11 playoff games with Colorado in 2023-24.