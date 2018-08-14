Andrew Crescenzi: Headed overseas
Crescenzi inked a contract with HC Bolzano (EBEL) on Thursday.
Crescenzi will be making his first foray into European hockey, having played exclusively in North America. Last year, the center earned two games with the Kings, in which he averaged a mere 7:52 of ice time. With no NHL deal forthcoming, the 26-year-old will look to continue his professional career abroad.
More News
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...