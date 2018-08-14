Crescenzi inked a contract with HC Bolzano (EBEL) on Thursday.

Crescenzi will be making his first foray into European hockey, having played exclusively in North America. Last year, the center earned two games with the Kings, in which he averaged a mere 7:52 of ice time. With no NHL deal forthcoming, the 26-year-old will look to continue his professional career abroad.

