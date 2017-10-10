Andrew Desjardins: Released from PTO
Desjardins was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Rangers on Tuesday.
Desjardins never saw any regular season action with the Rangers after being suspended for two preseason games following an illegal check. The Ontario native has mostly been a fourth-line filler wherever he has gone, but there are still teams out there that could use one of those. Regardless, he's not a fantasy asset in the majority of formats.
