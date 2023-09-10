Ladd (knee) announced the end of his playing career Sunday.
Ladd didn't play at all during the 2022-23 campaign due to a knee injury. The 37-year-old forward produced 256 goals and 550 points in 1,001 career NHL games across 16 seasons. Ladd won the Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006 and with the Blackhawks in 2010.
