The Flyers placed MacDonald on unconditional waivers Saturday for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club.

MacDonald took the ice for just 47 games this season and tallied just nine points after posting 21 points over 66 contests in 2017-18. He was scheduled to remain under contract with the club for one more season, but it appears the veteran has been handed his walking papers early.

