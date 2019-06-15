Andrew MacDonald: Lands on unconditional waivers
The Flyers placed MacDonald on unconditional waivers Saturday for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club.
MacDonald took the ice for just 47 games this season and tallied just nine points after posting 21 points over 66 contests in 2017-18. He was scheduled to remain under contract with the club for one more season, but it appears the veteran has been handed his walking papers early.
More News
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Dresses for only 47 games•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still sitting in press box•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Sits as healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Still searching for first goal•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Not contributing much•
-
Flyers' Andrew MacDonald: Leads team in blocks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...