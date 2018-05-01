Andrew Miller: Headed to Switzerland
Miller will play for Fribourg-Gotteron of the NLA next season, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.
Miller has spent most of the last three seasons playing for AHL Charlotte, but he will now take his talents overseas after his contract with the Hurricanes expired. He could return to the United States down the road, but Miller doesn't appear likely to ever make a major impact in the NHL ranks.
